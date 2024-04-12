Liz Cheney Rips MAGA Congresswoman, “Pathetic and Un-American”

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) voted against the FISA amendment today, which passed in the House with the support of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), whom Greene filed a motion to vacate against, earlier this month. (The final vote on FISA today was 273 to 147: Republicans were split 126-88 while Democrats were split 147-59.)

Greene and Johnson also don’t see eye to eye when it comes to sending additional aid to Ukraine. (Greene vehemently opposes the idea, Johnson is reportedly considering it.)

As seen below on the War Room podcast, Greene complained about her colleagues in the House of Representatives: “I absolutely hate everyone here that is doing this. I mean, I seriously hate them for doing this to the American people and paying for the murder and slaughter of people in Ukraine.”

Greene added: “Vladimir Putin has not said that he wants to go march across Europe and take Europe.” She claimed that the U.S. Secretary of State Lloyd Austin “more than anything” wants to send Americans “to the front line in Ukraine, because that’s the only country that for some weird, sick, evil reason that they care about.”

Note: In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that started in 2014. The invasion received widespread international public condemnation and prompted Ukraine to apply for NATO membership.

Former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), and vice chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the Capitol, replied: “Once again Moscow Marge is busy deploying her Kremlin talking points. Is she a useful idiot or is she intentionally spreading Putin’s lies? Either way it’s pathetic and unAmerican.”