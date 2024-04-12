Ex-Obama Advisor Reveals Map ‘Where Non-Citizens Can Vote”

Former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) are meeting at Mar-a-Lago to discuss promoting a bill “to prevent non-citizens from voting,” although federal law already bans non-citizens from voting in U.S. federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives.

[A 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation.]

Former Trump spokesman and strategist Steve Cortes (who worked for Trump’s campaigns in 2016 and 2020) is amplifying the redundant Trump/Johnson effort. He wrote: “It’s sad that we have to propose and fight for legislation to ban illegal aliens from voting.”

Cortes added the MAGA talking point about Democrats allowing “millions to illegally cross into our country to try and rig our elections.” Again: Only American citizens can vote in federal elections; one must register to vote with a government issued ID. If you are not registered to vote, you cannot vote.

Steve Rattner, former advisor to former President Barack Obama and financial advisor to billionaire ex-NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg, replied to Cortes.

As seen below Rattner provided a visual and wrote: “Here is a map of all the states where non-citizens are allowed to vote in federal elections.” (It is a blank map of the United States.)

It’s not the first time Rattner has fact-checked the GOP and Trump’s attacks against Biden and the Democratic Party, as seen below on Morning Joe.