MAGA Senator Says Negotiating with Republicans Like “Herding Cats”

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after he and 100 other House Republicans voted for the government funding bill last week. U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who also voted in favor of the bill, was asked to defend his splintered political party on Fox News.

[Note: The Trump-endorsed Mullin served as a Congressman for 10 years (2013-2023) representing Oklahoma’s dark-red 2nd District before moving into the seat of retired Sen. Jim Inhofe in 2023. While running for Senate, Mullin supported the claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and railed against what he characterized as Joe Biden’s “extreme socialist movement.”]

Anchor Neil Cavuto told Mullin: “Well, you know, the rap against your party, sir, is that you don’t know how to negotiate. You’re lousy at it. And you have a track record when the Democrats constantly seem to get the better of you. How do you answer that?”

Fox host: The rap against Republicans is you don't know how to negotiate



GOP Sen. Mullin: The Republican Party is like trying to herd cats pic.twitter.com/PlNtlV9a56 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 25, 2024

Mullin answered: “Well, I think it’s because the Democrats have, they do a good job about staying together. And the Republican party, it’s like trying to herd cats. Everyone is going in different directions.”

Mullin isn’t immune from straying — and sometimes isn’t there for his conference. Last week, by a vote of 50-49, the Senate invoked cloture on Edward Sunyol Kiel to be United States District Judge for the District of New Jersey. All Democrats (except West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin) voted yea; all Republicans voted nay with the exception of Mullin, who did not vote.

By a vote of 50-48, The #Senate invoked cloture on Edward Sunyol Kiel to be United States District Judge for the District of New Jersey.



Senator Manchin voted against



Senators Mullin and Wicker did not vote — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) March 20, 2024

With Kiel’s confirmation, President Joe Biden has put 10 judges on the New Jersey District Court, “a colossal footprint for a court that only has a total of 17 seats.”