MAGA Senator Rages: “We’re Losing Our Kids to Satanic Cult”

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) campaigned this weekend for MAGA-endorsed Trent Staggs, one of 11 Republicans vying for the GOP nomination to succeed Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who announced his retirement in September.

Staggs, the mayor of Riverton, Utah, has been endorsed by Tuberville, Arizona senatorial candidate Kari Lake, Turning Point USA, and Moms for America, among other MAGA candidates and organizations.

On Friday, Tuberville addressed a crowd of 100 Utah GOP delegates in a warehouse and said: “I’ve traveled all over the country — all 50 states — I’ve been in good places and bad places. The one thing I saw, we are losing our kids to a satanic cult.”

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Tuberville added: “We’ve lost our moral values across the country. We’ve got to get back to the Constitution, and we have got to get back to the Bible. We’ve got to get God back in our country. There’s not one Democrat that can tell you they stand up for God.”

More moronic statements from Tuberville. Take a minute and read the latest BS from this guy coming right after he said Katie Britt was picked for the SOTU because she is a housewife. Appropriate for him that he is holding the Constitution upside down.https://t.co/f6CB6k03LM — Doug Jones (@DougJones) March 17, 2024

When the Tribune asked Tuberville to elaborate on his “satanic cult” statement he doubled down and said: “They’ve basically taken God out of everything that we’re doing. I don’t know any other way to express it other than it’s some kind of cult that they’re trying to push on our kids and all Americans,” and “the Democrats continue to push this cult on us and take God away from our country.”

Note: Since the 2016 election, Trump followers have been labeled as a cult by many news outlets, historians, and mental health professionals including Steve Hassan, author of The Cult of Trump.

When former U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) — Tuberville’s predecessor — amplified the article and noted Tuberville’s “moronic statements,” Tuberville replied: “PLEASE read it. I mean every word.”

Note: Jones has been a member of the Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, Alabama for more than 33 years.