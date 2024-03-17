House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is trying to stop fellow Republicans from campaigning against each other in primary battles particularly in the states of South Carolina, Illinois, Texas and Virginia.

“I’ve asked them all to cool it,” Johnson told CNN about his message at the House GOP retreat last week. Johnson told his colleagues to “knock it off.”

MAGA U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who led the charge to oust former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last year, and who is campaigning against two GOP incumbents before Tuesday’s primaries in Texas and Illinois, is not heeding Johnson’s advice.

Gaetz reacted by writing on X: “I would love nothing more than to just go after Democrats. But if Republicans are going to dress up like Democrats in drag, I’m going to go after them too.”

Encouraged by his fan base, Gaetz is repeating the line about going after ‘Republicans dressing up like Democrats in drag’ at live events, as seen below.

If republicans drew up like “Democrats in drag” love that line. It’s true. Republicans have failed we need real leaders in Washington. Go Matt! pic.twitter.com/pvIeHIdbRr — Joseph Trimmer (@JosephTrimmer_) March 17, 2024

Gaetz is campaigning for former Illinois State Representative Darren Bailey, who’s running against incumbent Rep. Mike Bost, even though Bost has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Note: Bost was the congressman who reportedly lunged at Gaetz during a GOP House meeting after Gaetz orchestrated the ouster of McCarthy.

Gaetz said today: “I will go to any place in this country where we can pick up seats, where we have Republicans who are not acting in adherence with our values and our principles. Let the battle begin.”

Bost said of Gaetz campaigning against him: “Well, that’s because it’s about Matt Gaetz. It’s not about what is best for the future of this United States.”