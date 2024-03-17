Liz Cheney Fires Back at Trump: “You’re Afraid and You Should Be”

Former President Donald Trump is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on his Truth Social platform by amplifying the article ‘Democrats’ Jan 6 panel withheld crucial evidence’ published by the conservative, Trump-friendly website Just The News.

[Note: In June 2022, Trump sent a letter to the National Archives naming the founder of Just the News, John Solomon, as one of two of the “representatives for access to Presidential records of my administration.”]

With the article link, Trump wrote of former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the former House Select Committee chair on the January 6 attack, “she should be put in jail with the rest of the other Unselect committee.”

Cheney has repeatedly rebuked Trump’s claims that she has destroyed evidence from the Committee investigation. In January, she wrote to Trump on X: “Lying about the evidence in all caps won’t change the facts. A public trial will show it all.”

Trump’s election interference trial in Washington, D.C. is on hold until the Supreme Court decides on his immunity claims. (He claims his actions are covered by presidential immunity.)

Hi Donald: you know these are lies. You have had all the grand jury & J6 transcripts for many months. You’re trying to halt your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH counsel, WH aides, campaign & DOJ officials etc will testify against you. You’re afraid of the truth and you should be. https://t.co/6L3N61OJw1 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 17, 2024

Cheney responded to Trump’s “she should be jail in comment” on X: “Hi Donald: you know these are lies. You have had all the grand jury & J6 transcripts for many months. You’re trying to halt your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH counsel, WH aides, campaign & DOJ officials etc will testify against you. You’re afraid of the truth and you should be.”

According to the indictment and evidence presented to the House Select Committee, hours after the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his top deputy Pat Philbin urged Trump to allow Congress to certify Biden as the next president after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump refused and turned to Rudy Guiliani, John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro for legal counsel.

Note: On Friday, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence announced that he will not endorse Trump for re-election.

On Face the Nation, Mike Pence says this about Trump and Jan 6:



"I want to be clear that I've forgiven the president in my heart for what happened that day. As a Christian, I'm required to do that….." pic.twitter.com/ybVIDgLzWB — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 17, 2024

As seen on Face the Nation (above), Pence said of Trump and his actions on January 6: “I want to be clear that I’ve forgiven the president in my heart for what happened that day. As a Christian, I’m required to do that. But the issue of fealty to the Constitution is not a small matter.” Pence said Trump “walked away from the Constitution that day.”