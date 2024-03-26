MAGA Congresswoman Rages Against Kevin McCarthy, “He’s Coming After Us”

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) was one of the eight Republicans who joined with Democrats in the House to vacate then-Speaker of House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was ultimately replaced as gavel wielder by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Now running for re-election, Mace yesterday released the fundraising video below in which she says: “We’re fighting Kevin McCarthy, who’s coming after us.”

[Note: Prior to resigning from Congress in December, McCarthy criticized Mace during an interview, saying she hadn’t “earned the right” to be reelected. McCarthy said: “If you’ve watched her, just her philosophy and the flip-flopping, yeah, I don’t believe she wins reelection.”]

McCarthy is joined in his opinion by someone who has watched Mace — and from up close. Dan Hanlon, Mace’s own former chief of staff who her office near the end of 2023, has filed to run against her.

Kevin McCarthy and the establishment are after us

Mace claims her most formidable GOP opponent in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional district, Catherine Templeton, is a “McCarthy puppet,” and that Templeton would “have to ask for his permission every time she votes.” (In challenging Mace, Templeton has the support of another former Republican Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich.)

My opponent is Kevin McCarthy's "puppet." She'd have to ask for his permission every time she votes. Not us, though, we're a strong, fiscally conservative, independent voice, the people's voice.



Chip in NOW to support our campaign: https://t.co/tkO1oN5G0W https://t.co/cCvyuMlaCj — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) March 26, 2024

This isn’t Templeton’s first big political race. The Mount Pleasant attorney ran for governor in 2018, finishing third in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Henry McMaster won the general election.

Templeton has also met with former President Donald Trump when she was considered for Labor Secretary in his administration, and traveled to Trump Tower to meet with him in 2017. Trump recently endorsed Mace, calling her a “strong conservative voice.”

Templeton prominently features teh endorsement of Gingrich, who in backing her applauded Templeton’s “serious and consistent” conservative record — language that is the opposite of how McCarthy characterized Mace.