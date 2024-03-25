Liz Cheney Mocks Ronna McDaniel “Taking One for the Team”

Ronna McDaniel, the former chairperson of the Republican National Committee (RNC) who made claims of voter fraud after Joe Biden won the 2020 election has been hired as a political commentator on NBC.

News of her new job has caused an uproar among Democrats in Washington, DC and members of the media including NBC News star Chuck Todd who criticized the network. He said: “There’s a reason why there’s a lot of journalists at NBC News uncomfortable with this, because many of our professional dealings [with the RNC] over the past six years have been met with gaslighting, have been met with character assassination.” He also suggested McDaniel’s deal was made in exchange “for access.”

Wellllll look who's suddenly getting religion about political interviews! https://t.co/0Jc3jdhbMN — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 24, 2024

McDaniel appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, admitted that Joe Biden won the election, and that she does not support freeing those charged and convicted with crimes related to January 6th — something former President Donald Trump has promised to do if re-elected. When asked by host Kristen Welker, “Why not speak out earlier?”, McDaniel replied: “When you’re the RNC Chair, you kind of take one for the whole team.”

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) who chaired the House Select Committee on January 6 — and presented a video deposition from McDaniel acknowledging that she had the RNC help organize fake electors — responded to the Meet the Press interview.

Ronna facilitated Trump’s corrupt fake elector plot & his effort to pressure MI officials not to certify the legitimate election outcome.She spread his lies & called 1/6 “legitimate political discourse.” That’s not “taking one for the team.” It’s enabling criminality & depravity. https://t.co/NAMXgqWZJT — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 24, 2024

Note: The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend that MSNBC will not use McDaniel on-air.