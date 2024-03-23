Billionaire and Hollywood Star Campaign Against Kari Lake

With incumbent Arizona U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema out of the race, the battle between Democratic candidate, Representative Ruben Gallego, and Donald Trump-endorsed MAGA Republican Kari Lake has become more fierce.

On Tuesday, billionaire George Soros‘s son, Alex Soros, shared photos from a fundraising event in New York City for Congressman Gallego. Broadway and Hollywood star Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Into the Heights) co-hosted.

Soros wrote with the photos: “Ruben has an impressive life story and the stakes of this year’s election couldn’t be higher, they’re existential.” [Gallego was born in Chicago, and is a second-generation American, with a Colombian mother and a Mexican father. After graduating from Harvard he joined the U.S. Marines and was deployed to Iraq in 2005.]

Lake is distributing the photos on X and accusing Soros and Miranda of “buying this election.”

Chuck Ross of the conservative website Washington Free Beacon, and previously of The Daily Caller, replied to Lake: “These photos won’t help Gallego in Arizona.”

Note: The founder of The Washington Free Beacon is Michael Goldfarb, who served as deputy communications director for the late Arizona Senator John McCain when he ran for president in 2008.

Lake has berated “McCain Republicans” in Arizona, telling them to “get the hell out,” but has recently changed her tune and said the comments were made “in jest.” McCain’s daughter, Republican political pundit Meghan McCain, has not changed her tune on Lake, nor on Trump. [Related: Meghan McCain Mocks Kari Lake With Roseanne Barr, “This Will Really Help”]