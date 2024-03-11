Conservative political pundit Meghan McCain, daughter of the late U.S. Senator and 2008 GOP presidential nominee John McCain, continues to troll MAGA senatorial candidate Kari Lake, who once addressed a crowd and told “McCain Republicans” to “get the hell out.”

This is who Kari really is.pic.twitter.com/c7NcK0vcaJ — Queen of Donuts (@DonutsQueen2) February 20, 2024

Lake, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has recently changed her tune regarding “McCain Republicans” as she seeks their vote while running for incumbent Kyrsten Sinema‘s Senate seat. When Lake recently said she had made the incendiary McCain comment “in jest,” McCain called Lake a b—-.]

McCain continues to troll Lake on X, where this weekend McCain circulated an advertisement for a Kari Lake campaign event to be held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

This will really help win over those moderate republicans and independents! pic.twitter.com/q7XrCjQWkj — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 9, 2024

In the ad, Lake is flanked by Trump’s former political advisor Roger Stone (who was convicted of impeding a congressional inquiry and later pardoned by Trump) and MAGA comedian Roseanne Barr.

McCain captioned it: “This will really help win over those moderate republicans and independents!”

Note: Individual tickets for the Kari Lake “Victory Fund” event are $1,000. Couples are invited to chose from five different packages including the top-tier $100,000 “Sea Level Experience” which includes a two-night stay at Mar-a-Lago, a private dinner with Lake, a photo with Lake and Barr, a private yacht experience with Lake, and a round of golf at the Trump International Golf course.