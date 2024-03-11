MAGA Senator Wants Feds Out Of Airports, “Less Groping”

U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) announced today that it’s “time to abolish the TSA.” The Transportation Security Administration is an agency within the Department of Homeland Security.

Lee argues: “Airlines can and will secure their own planes if a federal agency doesn’t do it for them. They’ll do it better than TSA, without undermining the Constitution and with less groping—showing more respect for passengers. Share if you agree.”

Conservative radio host Clay Travis (who took Rush Limbaugh‘s spot on Premiere Networks) replied: “Love this idea,” and Cari Kelemen, author of Consider Homeschooling, agreed and suggested: “Abolish the entire Patriot Act while you’re at it.”

Note: The TSA was created as a response to the September 11 attacks to improve airport security procedures. The Patriot Act was passed 45 days after 9/11 in the name of national security.

According to the ACLU, the Patriot act “was the first of many changes to surveillance laws that made it easier for the government to spy on ordinary Americans.” The ACLU claims that “while most Americans think it was created to catch terrorists, the Patriot Act actually turns regular citizens into suspects.”

While I’m on the subject of TSA abuses, I’m filing a bill to stop TSA from accepting the easily manipulated CBPOne app as valid identification.



No federal agency should help traffic illegal aliens into and around the United States.



After Lee’s initial “abolish the TSA” post was shared by more than 3,000 accounts, Lee added: “While I’m on the subject of TSA abuses, I’m filing a bill to stop TSA from accepting the easily manipulated CBPOne app as valid identification. No federal agency should help traffic illegal aliens into and around the United States. The fact that TSA is doing so is a bad joke.”

Note: CBP One, is a free app that was launched by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in October 2020 during the Trump administration. CBP “encourages noncitizens without prior authorization to the United States to use the CBP One™ mobile app to request an appointment to present themselves at a land Port of Entry.”