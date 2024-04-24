Stormy Daniels Says “Stupid Dress” Photo Isn’t Real — Here’s Proof

While former President Donald Trump attends his criminal trial in Manhattan where he faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election, a photo of Daniels walking in New York City, wearing in a mushroom print dress has been circulating on the Internet.

The photo reads: “Stormy Daniels decides to wear this dress today to court. I can’t imagine why,” with a laughing/crying emoji.

Daniels, who is a witness for the prosecutor in Trump’s criminal trial, has not appeared in court yet.

Daniels clarified today on X that the photo is photoshopped from her 2018 appearance on the daytime talk show The View. The dress is not real.

I keep seeing this stupid dress photo. And although it is funny, it is not real. This is a photoshopped photo from my 2018 appearance on The View. It is scary how gullible a lot of people are because I'm not in NYC and haven't been to court yet. I've been directing a TV show in… https://t.co/CNllX57X1e — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 24, 2024

Daniels wrote: “I keep seeing this stupid dress photo. And although it is funny, it is not real. This is a photoshopped photo from my 2018 appearance on The View. It is scary how gullible a lot of people are because I’m not in NYC and haven’t been to court yet. I’ve been directing a TV show in a completely different time zone.”

Below is Daniels on The View in that solid blue dress but without the added mushrooms.

Note: When Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018 to promote her memoir Full Disclosure, she talked about meeting Trump in Lake Tahoe, details of time together, and compared Trump’s genitalia to a mushroom. Segment below.