UNC Boys Protecting American Flag Get GoFundMe To ‘Throw a Rager’

A photograph of a group of young white men surrounding a flagpole with an American flag on the campus of UNC Chapel Hill is going viral. U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) amplified the image and captioned it “Patriots.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters on campus on Tuesday morning replaced the American flag on Chapel Hill’s quad with a Palestinian flag before UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts “responded with law enforcement officers to return the American flag to its place.”

Aviva Klompas, former Director of Speechwriting for Israel’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York City, also circulated the photo which is prominently featured on a GoFundMe page.

Klompas wrote: “Someone set up a Go Fund Me page to ‘throw a rager’ for the boys at UNC Chapel Hill who protected the American flag.”

Komplas included the description, which reads: “Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators. But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes. Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde — laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles. These boys… no, men, of the UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi, gave the best to America and now they deserve the best. Help us raise funds to throw this frat the party they deserve, a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud.”

Note: Fox News reports that the GoFundMe created for Chapel Hill’s Pi Kappa Phi chapter has raised more than $57,000 “to throw this frat the party they deserve.”