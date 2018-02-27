Hope Hicks Has “Information That’ll Help Convict Donald Trump” Ex Special Counsel Surmises

Former President Donald Trump‘s former White House communications director Hope Hicks is expected to testify at his “hush money” trial in New York City, which set to begin on April 15. According to former White House Ethics Czar Norm Eisen, Hicks is being called as a witness because the prosecution believes her testimony can corroborate the “illegal scheme” Trump is accused of in the case.

Eisen, who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee for Trump’s first impeachment and trial, was the lead counsel examining Hicks during the impeachment proceedings.

Eisen said he found Hicks to be “careful, but truthful” in her testimony then, adding that now “if the prosecution is calling her, it’s because she did the same thing, she cooperated, she respected privilege but cooperated. They have determined that she has information that will help convict Donald Trump.”

I explained @CNN @thelauracoates pic.twitter.com/htqVLHkSah — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) April 2, 2024

Note: On February 27, 2018, Hicks gave eight hours of closed-door testimony to the House Intelligence Committee during which she reportedly acknowledged that she sometimes had to tell “white lies” in her work as communications director, but that she hadn’t been untruthful on Trump’s behalf about substantive issues.

She also refused to answer questions about her tenure in the White House, where her office was adjacent to the Oval Office, limiting her testimony to the pre-administration transition period. Hicks announced her resignation the day after her testimony, though she did not leave her position for a few more weeks.

In an uncommon move for the former President, Trump praised Hicks even as she departed.

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person,” Trump said. “I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

Eisen quoted Judge Merchan’s order in the Trump so-called “hush money” case, saying: “The charges arise from allegations that the defendant attempted to conceal an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential election.” Eisen added of Hicks: “The prosecution must have determined that she can prove that scheme.” He added, “She can corroborate or prove it up directly.”