Lauren Boebert Drops “MAGA Money Bomb” Pitch

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) switched districts (from the 3rd to the 4th congressional district) and is running for retiring Representative Ken Buck‘s seat.

Campaigning in the “reddest district in the state” and receiving negative feedback from her fellow Republican candidates (accusations of being a “carpetbagger” and mentions of her vaping/groping incident in a theater) didn’t stop Boebert from winning the endorsement of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

I’m so honored to be endorsed by President Trump.



He knows that I’ll be fighting with him every step up of the way through his second term to Make America Great Again.



I need your support to ensure we win this race and I can keep fighting for YOU.



Will you chip in to the… pic.twitter.com/jb7DZpXKGl — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 7, 2024

Today, Boebert is promoting a “MAGA Monday Money Bomb!” (The exclamation is hers.) The Congresswoman reports being “in the fight of my political career” and blames “the establishment” of doing “all they can to take me out.”

Boebert presents the notion that “without the funds to fight back, they just might win!” and provides a link to donate to her campaign.

It’s Monday and we’re going to do a MAGA Monday Money Bomb!



As you know, I’m in the fight of my political career in Colorado’s 4th District.



The establishment has done all they can to take me out and without the funds to fight back, they just might win!



Even if it’s $5 or $10,… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 18, 2024

In January, Boebert finished in fifth place among nine Republican candidates in a straw poll, placing her behind Logan County commissioner and former state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, radio host Deborah Flora and state Rep. Mike Lynch, who recently stepped down from his Minority Leader position after his 2022 DUI arrest came to light.

Note: Colorado’s congressional primaries (and the special election to temporarily fill Buck’s seat) are on June 25.