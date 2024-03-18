Fox News Uses Mark Wahlberg Prayer App on Live TV, “Close Your Eyes”

On the fifth Sunday of Lent, a religious period of observance by Christians ending at Easter, Fox & Friends hosts prayed on air and promoted the prayer app Hallow, which sponsored the minute of prayer on live TV.

Note: Hallow raised $40 million in 2021, announced a partnership in 2022 with Catholic Hollywood movie star Mark Wahlberg (Transformers, The Departed, The Fighter, Boogie Nights, Ted), and in February reached the No. 1 spot in the App Store, ahead of ChatGPT.

Christian Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth read a prayer from the app on the show (see video below), and said: “We all need it, let’s do it this morning.”

Fox & Friends hosts this morning prayed on air — and their prayer was sponsored by Hallow. Capitalist Jesus!



Hegseth advised viewers to “close your eyes, bow your head,” and read a prayer that ended “O, Jesus, we surrender ourselves to you. Take care of everything.”

Note: The Hallow app, which is available in “all Spanish-speaking countries and the U.S.” and which “aims to help Hispanic Catholics deepen their faith,” is also being used by the Archdiocese of Detroit which offered “free audio meditations to help people pray in front of the Blessed Sacrament.”

