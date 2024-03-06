Four Years Ago: Nurses Were Begging Trump for Protective Gear Against Coronavirus

Campaigning for former President Donald Trump, Republican Representative Elise Stefanik (NY) quoted former President Ronald Reagan and asked, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” Stefanik claims, “The answer for hard-working Americans across the country is a resounding no.”

Stefanik should ask those nurses who were forced to wear trash bags because Jared sold our national PPE to the Chinese. https://t.co/nHrR8CPV1o — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) March 6, 2024

Four years ago, on March 5, 2020 — while Trump was President — The New York Times published the article ‘Nurses Battling Coronavirus Begging for Protect Gear and Better Planning.’ The article was supported by an online survey conducted by National Nurses United, a union that represents about 150,000 nurses across the country.

Earlier that week, the union demanded “that the federal government ensure all health care workers receive the highest levels of protective equipment, that any vaccine that is developed be offered to the public for free, and that Congress immediately pass an emergency spending package in response to the virus.”

Also that week, four years ago, President Trump said he would rather have people remain onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, which was denied entry to San Francisco over coronavirus concerns. He said: “I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault.”

Democrat politicians also pounced on the alleged Republican amnesia. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) wrote: “The gentlelady from NY seems to have forgotten about body bags in Central Park, a collapsing economy, loss of faith in US democracy around the world and a tax-dodging, COVID-denying rapist President who was preparing his final act of sedition.”

Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly’s walk down memory lane turned up this image: “Four years ago people were rationing toilet paper and dying in hospital hallways.”