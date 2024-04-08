News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Republicans Hire Trucks To Circle DC Airport, Capitol with “Don’t Let Putin Win” Ads

by in Daily Edition | April 8, 2024

Rep. Mike Johnson

Rep. Mike Johnson, photo: Mike Johnson, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The organization Republicans for Ukraine has launched a six-figure outdoor advertising campaign to persuade Republican lawmakers returning to Washington, D.C. this week to pass legislation that will provide additional aid to Ukraine as it continues to fight against a Russian invasion.

Billboards covering bus shelters in the D.C. metro area feature Republicans including retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Michael Guillot (see below) with the tagline: “We’re Republicans. We support Ukraine. Don’t let Putin win.”

The mobile billboard below (which features a handful of registered voters including lawyer and Wyoming RNC member Susan Stubson) is circling the arrivals section of Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) on Monday as members of Congress arrive in D.C., and around the Capitol on Tuesday as Congress returns to work.

Note: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-GA), who is expected to address sending additional aid to Ukraine this week, has been criticized by far-right House Republicans including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-WV) who are opposed to sending aid to Ukraine.