GOP Ex-Lt. Governor “Ending His Career” Voting For Biden

Georgia’s former Lt. Governor (2019-2023), Republican Geoff Duncan, announced that he’s endorsing President Joe Biden for President in 2024. Duncan has been one of the few Republican Party officials to publicly criticize Trump for falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

In an op-ed essay published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution yesterday, Duncan described Biden as a “decent person I disagree with on policy,” contrasting Biden with with Trump, who he characterized as “a criminal defendant without a moral compass.”

Former Republican U.S. Representative (IL) and 2020 GOP presidential candidate Joe Walsh said of Duncan’s move: “He’s ending his career as a Republican. It takes courage because unlike Chris Christie, Bill Barr and all the rest who say ‘Trump sucks but I won’t vote for Biden,’ l give him credit.”

Yet Walsh disagrees with Duncan’s comment that “Trump is not a Republican.” Walsh’s response to that that assertion, common among old guard Republicans, was: “Bullcrap. This is what the Republican party is now. It’s his party. It’s not my party and it’s not Duncan’s party.”

Former GOP Rep. @WalshFreedom on Geoff Duncan's endorsement of Biden:



“He’s ending his career as a Republican. It takes courage…He says Trump isn't a Republican. Bullcrap! This is what the Republican party is now.” pic.twitter.com/IKggMkjnqq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 7, 2024

Walsh ended his career as a Republican in 2020 when he dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Biden. Walsh says of other Republicans who’ve said Trump is unfit to serve as President but who won’t say they’ll vote for the only guy who can beat Trump: “They don’t have the guts to risk ending their career as a Republican. I did. Duncan does. He should be applauded.”