U.S. Senator Tells Democrats to Get MAGA Hats

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) declared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe today that President Joe Biden will win the state of Pennsylvania and the 2024 presidential election. “I’ve always believed whoever wins Pennsylvania is going to be the next president,” Fetterman said.

[Note: Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in the 2024 presidential election, as it was in the 2020 and 2016 elections. “Although Trump had won the state in 2016 by a narrow margin of 0.72%, Biden was able to reclaim the state, winning it by a similarly narrow 1.17% margin,” CNN reported on November 7, 2020.]

"If you're not willing to just support the president now, you might as well just get your MAGA hat because you're helping Trump."



On MSNBC, Fetterman admitted getting Biden the victory again is “going to be difficult,” and encouraged Democrats to “lean in.” He acknowledged “all kinds of Democrats criticizing the president publicly” and asked why: “I don’t understand what’s in it for you to do that. Whether you’re just chasing clout, or you want to make it in the news.”

Fetterman added, “If you’re not willing to just support the president now, and say these kinds of things, you might as well just get your MAGA hat because you now are helping Trump.”