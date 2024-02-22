Bill O’Reilly Says “This Is Not President Biden’s Fault”

Former Fox News star Bill O’Reilly published a column on his website today titled “Danger of Russia.” Like President Joe Biden, he blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for the recent death of imprisoned Russian political activist Alexei Navalny and criticizes Putin for holding American Wall Street Journal writer Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges.

The conservative political pundit wrote: “Well, Putin is running wild right now, murdering at will and incarcerating American citizens who are in Russia. It’s obvious that Vlad the Evil Lad fears no one in the West,” and admitted, “This is not President Biden’s fault.”

Notably, O’Reilly asserts that “Trump did a much better job containing [Putin]” but expresses little faith that a second Trump term would bring similar results, calling it “unknowable.”

O’Reilly reveals what he would do if he were President of the United States: “If I were president, I’d halt US-originated flights to Russia and clearly say that all American citizens should leave there.” He suggests: “Right now, the world should totally boycott Russia. “

#Russia 🇷🇺 is the worst. But Mexico 🇲🇽 is not far behind. Please read the Message of the Day on https://t.co/rryWmyXLXa. https://t.co/mB9dn8rNAL — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 22, 2024

Russia isn’t the only country on O’Reilly’s no fly list. He revealed a list of places in the world where he refuses to visit, including Mexico “because that country is so corrupt that Americans have no protections whatsoever. The foolish college kids spring-breaking down there are insane.”

Note: O’Reilly is hardly alone in calling out Mexico for corruption. The New York Times today published a front page article entitled: ‘U.S. Examined Allegations of Cartel Ties to Allies of Mexico’s President.’

The reporting reveals that U.S. law enforcement officials have been investigating allies of Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who allegedly “met with and took millions of dollars from drug cartels after he took office.” Obrador has denied the allegations.