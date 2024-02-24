Megyn Kelly Trolls Letitia James, “This Is So Gross”

New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted the monetary sum of “$464,576,230.62” on Friday on X. With interest, that’s what former President Donald Trump owes the state of New York after losing his civil financial fraud case.

Note: After Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump, his sons and the Trump Organization committed fraud for years by deceiving banks, insurers and others by overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth to secure loans, on February 16, the judge ordered them to pay $450 million in damages. Every day Trump doesn’t pay, interest accrues to the daily amount of roughly $87,502.

James said on Tuesday that if Trump “does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets.”

Former Fox News star Megyn Kelly, who has been a vocal opponent of James on social media, replied to James’s post: “Holy s***. This is so gross.”

Holy sh$t. This is so gross. https://t.co/ZCvO7ISJR0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 24, 2024

The Mueller, She Wrote podcast — which was started by “a binder full of women” investigating Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election — replied to Kelly’s remark: “Nah. Defrauding banks and raping people is gross.”

Note: In a different New York court, after a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, a federal judge ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to Carroll for defaming her and denying her allegation.