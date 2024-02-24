Mike Pence Spends $20 Million To Fight Trump’s Populist Ideologies

Amidst the bombshell news that MAGA House committee leaders James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) were either deceived by or knowingly working with a Russian agent (Alexander Smirnov) to bring down President Joe Biden, former Vice President Mike Pence announced that he’s investing $20 million into his nonprofit organization, Advancing American Freedom (AAF), that is clear-eyed about Russia’s threat.

The policy and advocacy organization which promotes “traditional conservative values” and fights “unprincipled populism,” was launched in April 2021, three months after Pence defied President Donald Trump‘s request to reject electoral college votes and overturn the 2020 election results. (And after the Capitol riot that ensued.)

Marc Short, the former Vice President’s former chief of staff — who was banned by Trump from the White House after he gave Pence legal advice on January 6 — reportedly told FISM TV that Pence “has raised concerns over Trump’s populist ideologies, conservatives losing motivation to support Ukraine, and foreign policy hawks becoming ‘more or less’ Putin sympathizers.”

[Note: Pence also defied requests from Republican and Democratic lawmakers to invoke the 25th amendment of the Constitution to remove the president from office after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.]

The AAF advances Pence’s policy priorities, which include promoting free trade, limiting government spending, restoring U.S. leadership on the world stage, and confronting China. Or as The Washington Examiner summarized the $20 million investment news: “Pence plants Reaganite flag against Trump.”

With the additional funds, AAF has hired new staff and brought in “throwback” conservatives including Ed Feulner, the founder and former president of the Heritage Foundation; Victor Smith, chairman of Catholic University’s board of trustees; and Art Pope, former North Carolina State Representative and retail magnate.