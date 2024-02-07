Matt Gaetz “Endorses” Kevin McCarthy, GOP Not Laughing

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was interviewed on Newsmax after the House failed to pass a bid to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Gaetz blamed the failed GOP outcome on five men including two who are no longer in the House of the Representatives.

Gaetz said: “I think that the errant expulsion of [George] Santos and the abject selfishness of Kevin McCarthy contributed to this result as much as the three Republican members who voted no.””

Note: The three Republicans members who voted against impeaching Mayorkas are: Rep. Ken Buck (Colorado), Rep. Mike Gallagher (Wisconsin), and Rep. Tom McClintock (California).

Gaetz surprised many followers on X when, within the hour of calling former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy “selfish” on TV, Gaetz wrote on X that he fully endorses McCarthy for the newly empty RNC Chair.

Gaetz wrote: “Kevin is well organized and a very high-revenue fundraiser. He will also be well-liked by the RNC Committee. The RNC Chair doesn’t make any policy decisions, set any agenda, or negotiate against Democrats, ever. Kevin would be terrific.”

[NOTE: In October, Gaetz pushed for McCarthy’s removal largely due to McCarthy’s negotiating with Democrats to keep the federal government open, rather than risk a shutdown.]

Gaetz’s post has garnered confused reactions including “What?!” and “hell, no!” as the Congressman failed to note that his endorsement was a joke. As one die-hard Gaetz follower noted: “The number of conservatives that didn’t get the humor of joke in this post is why we lose elections.”