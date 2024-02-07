U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Ranking Member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, spoke on the House Floor and declared “The madcap wild goose chase to impeach Joe Biden has produced no wild geese.”

Raskin added: “The Trump Putin MAGA faction, headed up by the distinguished gentlelady from Georgia, has been given this worthless trinket of a consolation prize, the opportunity to bring a slapstick impeachment drive against a cabinet member of unimpeachable integrity, who has obviously committed no treason, no bribery, no high crimes, no misdemeanors, nothing indictable or even [in-dick-table], if you prefer.”

Raskin: The Trump trump-putin-maga faction, headed up by the distinguished gentlelady from Georgia, has been given the opportunity to bring a slapstick impeachment drive against a cabinet member of unimpeachable integrity who has committed nothing indictable or even in-dict-able pic.twitter.com/migY3fbroC — Acyn (@Acyn) February 6, 2024

Of course the “distinguished gentlelady from Georgia” is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who led the (so far) failed drive to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas — and Raskin’s last line regarding the word “indictable” is a jab at Greene’s mispronunciation of the word earlier in the week.

Fellow Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of Texas is amplifying Raskin’s speech on X and wrote: “This is too good not to share! My Oversight Ranking Member, Jamie Raskin, delivered a bit of a burn to Marjorie Taylor Greene! INCYMI: She didn’t know how to pronounce indictable & instead reverted to her favorite familiar word. Even better is that MAGA Mike wants to make her an impeachment manager.”

Crockett added: “The R’s really aren’t sending their best to DC or is this their best? Reading & counting keeps tripping them up from doing their jobs.”