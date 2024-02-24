Lauren Boebert Skips CPAC For Gun Show with Sons

While MAGA congressional stars including Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election at CPAC in Washington, D.C., fellow Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is in her home state of Colorado campaigning. Boebert’s absence from a prominent spot at the signature conservative event is especially notable as she was a keynote speaker at CPAC 2023.

Note: Boebert, who recently switched from the third congressional district to the fourth district — “the reddest district in the state” — is reportedly struggling in the polls amidst predictable carpetbagger charges by her opponents. She finished fifth among nine Republican candidates in a straw poll taken after a recent GOP debate.

Today Boebert shared photos (below) of her donning a giant black cowboy hat and boots and shaking hands of vendors at the Tanner Gun Show in Castle Rock.

My boys and I had a great time at the Tanner Gun Show in Castle Rock recently, loved seeing so many familiar faces! pic.twitter.com/jMhEXgB3Gd — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 24, 2024

The 37-year-old mother of four boys reported: “My boys and I had a great time at the Tanner Gun Show in Castle Rock recently, loved seeing so many familiar faces!” (The Tanner Gun Show is the oldest and largest in the state, and yes, Castle Rock is in the 4th Congressional District.)

Boebert’s four boys are a big part of her political profile. In her X profile, Boebert proclaims that she’s “Raising my boys to be MEN before liberals teach them to be women!”