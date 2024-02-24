Sarah Palin Challenges Jim Jordan, “You Know I Love You, But…”

On the heels of the revelation that House committee leaders James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) were either deceived by — or knowingly worked with — a Russian-compromised operative (Alexander Smirnov) in their attempts to bring down President Joe Biden, at CPAC this weekend Jordan pivoted his attention from the Biden family to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

On the CPAC stage, Jordan said an alleged whistleblower from Willis’s office contacted the House Judiciary Committee, which he chairs, and claimed that she confronted Willis about inappropriate use of “grant dollars” and was fired as a result, having been — as Jordan recounts — escorted out of the building by seven officers. Jordan added: “She’s now talking to our office. And we’ll see where that goes.”

Great. But………



And?????



C’mon GOP. Prove us wrong. Prove more than harshly-worded letters & prime-time speaker slots constantly reminding us what the PROBLEMS are…

(challenging y’all with all due respect❤️🙌 you know I love you, just joining the exhausted-with-the-rhetoric… https://t.co/PMkNH6RxRJ — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) February 24, 2024

Former Alaska Governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin responded to Jordan’s CPAC commentary by writing: “Great. But……… And????? C’mon GOP. Prove us wrong. Prove more than harshly-worded letters & prime-time speaker slots constantly reminding us what the PROBLEMS are… (challenging y’all with all due respect) you know I love you, just joining the exhausted-with-the-rhetoric tribe out here in the real world, waiting for solution-oriented action.”

Palin joins other well-known conservative voices, including MAGA chieftain Steve Bannon, who have slammed Comer and Jordan for their ineffectual, “performative” accusations in press conferences and media appearances, demanding more substantive progress — not just innuendo. In other words, what Palin identifies as the “rhetoric” isn’t satisfying the bloodlust conservatives feel toward the Bidens and other Donald Trump antagonists — like Willis. So Palin, like others, is asking Jordan for “solution-oriented action.”

With the Smirnov exposure hurting Jordan’s and Comer’s Biden pursuit, this new whistleblower — being positioned as a Willis killer — titillates Palin, as she admits. “But…And?” is Palin’s response, however — because Jordan has for more than a year teased action that fails to materialize.