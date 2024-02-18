Lauren Boebert Caught on Camera by Democrat, ‘Wasn’t Too Happy To See Me”

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) avoided a rematch against Democrat Adam Frisch in the competitive 3rd District by switching things up, and the Congresswoman is now — despite an embarrassing moment caught on video — campaigning for a different seat in the state’s 4th Congressional District. (Incumbent Republican Rep. Ken Buck is retiring.)

Boebert faces several Republicans in the race to represent the “reddest district in the state” including Republican state House Minority Leader Mike Lynch.

Democratic candidates running for Buck’s seat include retired Marine Corps Officer and Purple Heart recipient Ike McCorkle, who is positioning himself as an opponent of Boebert.

Hi. I’m Ike. I’m a retired Marine Corps Officer, Purple Heart recipient, proud father of 4 & lifelong Democrat.



I’m running for Congress against MAGA extremist Lauren Boebert, who is THREAT to everything we stand for.



Donate now to help me #BootBoebert!https://t.co/Jo749qnrTQ — Ike for Congress, Colorado CD4 (@Ike4CO) February 7, 2024

As seen above, McCorkle wrote: “I’m running for Congress against MAGA extremist Lauren Boebert, who is THREAT to everything we stand for.”

Yesterday, when McCorkle appeared at a meet and greet event hosted by the Prowers County Republican Party which, according to McCorkle “invited ALL local and state candidates,” he captured the look on Boebert’s face when he entered the room.

The Prowers County Republican Party invited ALL local and state candidates to a Meet & Greet today, and Lauren Boebert wasn’t too happy to see me.



This was her face when I walked in.



It’s obvious why I make her nervous. Even at an event hosted by Republicans, in a room filled… pic.twitter.com/izta67HOdw — Ike for Congress, Colorado CD4 (@Ike4CO) February 18, 2024

With the photo above, McCorkle reported: “Lauren Boebert wasn’t too happy to see me. This was her face when I walked in. It’s obvious why I make her nervous. Even at an event hosted by Republicans, in a room filled with Republican voters, I’m not afraid to challenge her. In fact, I’m the only Democrat who showed up today.”

Retired US Army Major and former West Virginia State Senator Richard Ojeda III (D) replied to McCorkle’s post: “Boebert thought she could just carpetbag into the district and take it. She’s got her hands full with Ike.”