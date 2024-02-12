Ex-NYPD Commissioner Threatens GOP Governor, “His Day Is Coming”

Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp was asked on Sunday on ABC News ‘This Week’ for his opinion regarding former President Donald Trump‘s argument that he should be granted legal immunity for his actions while he was in the White House.

Trump has pleaded not guilty all 91 criminal charges against him, including allegations that he participated in an illegal effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

Kemp answered: “My personal opinion is, no one is above the law.”

[Note: After Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, Kemp and his Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were both pressured by Trump to help reverse his loss in the state.]

Trump supporter and former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik — who received a presidential pardon from Trump in 2020 for his federal convictions after pleading guilty to tax fraud and criminal false statements — is ripping Kemp for his “no one is above the law” remarks about Trump.

On X, Kerik accused Kemp of being “personally behind the Fani Willis political persecution of President Trump and Rudy Giuliani.” Kerik threatened Kemp: “His day is coming.”

Governor @BrianKempGA is personally behind the Fani Willis political persecution of President Trump and @RudyGiuliani.



He’s trying to protect @GaSecofState Raffensberger and his former chief of staff.



His day is coming. https://t.co/BE0RzjG55V — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) February 11, 2024

[Note: Prior to becoming NYPD Commissioner, Kerik served as Giuliani’s bodyguard and chauffeur during the 1993 mayoral race and after elected mayor, Giuliani named Kerik corrections commissioner in 1997 and police commissioner in 2000.]

Kemp has yet to endorse a presidential candidate in the 2024 Republican primary.