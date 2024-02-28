Congresswoman Warns MAGA “Working on Spinning” Lie From Biden Testimony

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) spoke today during a break from the House Oversight Committee deposition of Hunter Biden, a witness in the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

Crockett repeated what she has said in the past — that “the reason why Hunter would not want to testify behind closed doors is because all they do is lie.” They being the Republicans who are leading the inquiry — Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH).

I’m back in the second hour of the Hunter Biden Deposition, but… I stand by every word that I said here 👇🏾.



One day, I’m hoping that the Speaker & House Republicans will find time to work on Solutions & give up on the salaciousness that they continue to peddle. https://t.co/pCKh8W8Wc9 — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) February 28, 2024

Crockett warns: “And I can tell you there is some lie that they are working on spinning coming up out of here.”

[NOTE: To prevent his testimony from being “cherry-picked” to create a false narrative, Hunter Biden originally offered to testify in the impeachment inquiry only if his deposition was filmed and viewable by the public. Comer rejected the request.]

If Crockett is right that Comer and company are cooking up falsehoods, the ploy may come too late to save their efforts — at least as far as some Democrats are concerned.

Earlier in the day, Rep. Josh Moskowitz (D-FL), standing next to Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD), said: “I think my colleagues and I are witnessing the death of the fake, faux frivolous Biden impeachment inquiry. In fact as a Jewish American, when this is over, I will say Mourner’s Kaddish for this impeachment inquiry.”