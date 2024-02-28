Dem. Congressman Presses Comer To Release Biden Transcript “Within 24 Hours”

With the Hunter Biden closed-door deposition beginning today on Capitol Hill, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) turned up the volume on his criticism that the House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) continues to refuse to make the Biden deposition public, despite the Comer’s claims to value transparency.

[NOTE: To prevent his testimony from being “cherry-picked” by the GOP-led committee to create a false narrative, Hunter Biden initially agreed to testify in the impeachment inquiry only if the deposition was public. Comer rejected the request.]

Swalwell said today that he attended the deposition and pressed Comer again to make it public. “He pledges transcript will be public within 24 hours,” Swalwell writes. The Democratic California Congressman urges his constituents to “hold him to this.”

#BREAKING: Hunter Biden deposition begins. James Comer refuses to make this public. I just pressed Comer in the deposition and he pledges transcript will be public within 24 hours. Hold him to this. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 28, 2024

Comer spoke to the media this morning and said: “We are deposing Hunter Biden because he is a key witness in our investigation into President Joe Biden.” He repeated his claim that the committee has “unearthed significant evidence of President Biden’s family corruption,” though the committee has yet to deliver evidence of that claim.

[NOTE: The GOP investigation of Biden was dealt a recent setback when the Republican Special Counsel investigating Hunter Biden, David Weiss, indicted a key witness against him with lying and working with Russian agents to spread disinformation.]

The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees also subpoenaed the Department of Justice for the transcript of special counsel Robert Hur‘s interview with President Joe Biden, which resulted in a report that did not recommend any criminal charges against the President for his handling of classified documents.

[The Hur Report begins: “We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter. We would reach the same conclusion even if Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president.”]