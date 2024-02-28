MAGA Governor Boasts of “Monumental Task” Using Biden ARPA Funds

MAGA Governor Kay Ivey announced that the state of Alabama is awarding $148.6 million to 16 high-speed internet service companies to provide service to currently unserved areas across the Yellowhammer State including almost 54,000 households, businesses and institutions like hospitals, schools and libraries.

The grants, which Ivey has branded “The 66 Capital Projects Fund”, are supported by President Joe Biden’s first big legislative win, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

👏: I just announced the awarding of nearly $150 million for broadband expansion.



High-speed internet service continues to strengthen and expand across Alabama, and we are taking the necessary strides on this journey to achieve full access. #alpoliticshttps://t.co/9keIajd5qS — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) February 27, 2024

The Governor’s Office press release on the new allocation credits “Governor Ivey’s and the Legislature’s leadership” and states that “these projects are supported by the American Rescue Plan Act funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury.” The $148.6 million comes out of the $2.1 billion Biden’s ARPA allocated to Alabama.

Ivey criticized the Biden administration while accepting the first half of the federal funds in January 2022, writing: “While states like AL are making record economic comebacks, Congress & the Biden White House are wanting our country to spend more & more federal $, & now we’re tasked w/ allocating ARPA funds. AL will be wise with these 1 time, federal dollars.”

While states like AL are making record economic comebacks, Congress & the Biden White House are wanting our country to spend more & more federal $, & now we’re tasked w/ allocating ARPA funds. AL will be wise with these 1 time, federal dollars. #alpolitics https://t.co/MNOZJYeE4U — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 18, 2022

Ivey boasted yesterday of the 66 Capitol Projects Fund: “This has been a monumental task, but it is one that will pay multiple dividends for our state and its residents. Today is an exciting day as we announce these latest projects.”

Of the 16 internet service providers receiving funds, Spectrum Southeast receives the most: 23 grants totaling $44.83 million and Mediacom receives the second most: 8 grants totaling $22.8 million.