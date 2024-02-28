Biden Challenger Explains Why She’s Back In Race, “This Is Serious…We See Your BS”

President Joe Biden won 81.1% of the votes of the Michigan Democratic Primary without campaigning in the Wolverine State. 13.2% of the Democratic voters who came out voted “Uncommitted,” a campaign led by Congressman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to protest Biden’s unwavering support of Israel and the resultant humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, who had suspended her campaign prior to the primary, won 3%, and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) won 2.7%, after one of his former aides admitted to creating a robocall message mimicking Biden’s voice during the New Hampshire primary.

A self-help book author who also ran in 2020 before dropping out and endorsing Bernie Sanders, Williamson joins many Democrats in harboring doubts about Biden’s ability to defeat Donald Trump a second time. Few Democrats who share her concern, however, have determined that a Williamson candidacy is the answer.

Yet Williamson is back in the race, releasing a four-minute video earlier today and announcing that she’s unsuspending her campaign. She said: “I had to suspend it because I was losing the horse race,” and defended herself against those who call her “delusional.”

Williamson said: “I’ll tell you what’s delusional, what’s delusional is just closing our eyes and crossing our fingers and just hoping that Biden and Harris will be able to beat that juggernaut of dark dark vision [Trump].”

At the end of the video, she encourages viewers to go to her campaign website and to read her policies. “We’re still in this. Let’s do this. This is serious… We need to say to Donald Trump we see your BS.”