Fox News Star Complains: “5 Men Watched Me Struggle”

FOX & Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy reported last night from Tucson, Arizona, where she told viewers she was “kicked out” of what she described as an “unmarked hotel housing migrants with your hardworking tax dollars.” On camera, staff at the site asked Campos-Duffy to leave, saying it was private property, and refused to answer her questions.

After filming the segment, Campos-Duffy boarded a plane to return home (to Wisconsin) and complained on X: “Five men sat & watched me struggling to put a heavy carry on suitcase in the overhead compartment & never offered to help.” She added, “Chivalry is dead. Thanks feminism!” and added a purple devil emoji.

Flying home from AZ. Just boarded plane. Five men sat & watched me struggling to put a heavy carry on suitcase in the overhead compartment & never offered to help. Chivalry is dead.

Thanks feminism! 👿 pic.twitter.com/zDq32YcrC8 — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) February 28, 2024

Campos-Duffy received a variety of tips regarding carry-on luggage (“If you can’t raise it over your head you should check it”), feminism, and passive-aggressive behavior.

Many suggested asking for help rather than simply expecting it. As one replied: “I have learned to politely ask and am always cheerfully accommodated.” More than one woman suggested that she turn to women instead: “I would have helped you and I’m a woman. You just need to ask!”

Note: Campos-Duffy is a frequent traveler. She’s married to fellow alum of the MTV reality series The Real World, Sean Duffy. (She was on The Real World: San Francisco, he was on The Real World: Boston). They met while co-starring on the 1998 MTV reality game show Road Rules: All Stars, which featured Real World alum traveling together across the United States and New Zealand in a Winnebago.