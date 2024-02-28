Congressman Wears “Funeral” Shoes to Hunter Biden Deposition, Quotes Jay-Z

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) led the deposition today of Hunter Biden behind closed doors. Committee member Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Comer pledged that the transcript will be public within 24 hours. On X, the Democratic California congressman urged his constituents to “hold him to this.”

Fellow Oversight Committee member Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) addressed the media at midday, with Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) by his side.

Moskowitz, wearing a black suit, said: “I think my colleagues and I are witnessing the death of the fake, faux frivolous Biden impeachment inquiry. In fact as a Jewish American, when this is over, I will say Mourner’s Kaddish for this impeachment inquiry.”

Moskowitz added: “There been no evidence on Joe Biden from the beginning. There’s been no evidence so far in this deposition.” Moskowitz then quoted a hip hop legend: “As Jay Z said, ‘Grand opening, grand closing’.” (That’s a lyric from the 2003 song, ‘Encore.’)

Inside the Hunter Biden deposition I noticed @JaredEMoskowitz (founder of the Sneaker Caucus) was wearing dress shoes. “Whoa! Jared I’ve never seen you wear dress shoes.”



Jared: “I dressed for a funeral.”



Note: Swalwell also pointed out on X that Moskowitz didn't wear his customary sneakers to the House today.