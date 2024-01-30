Trump Is “Scared” Now, Top Critic Asserts, “He Knows He’s a Fraud”

Attorney, Trump antagonist and media gadfly George Conway has been unrelenting in his criticism of the former President, hitting the man he routinely calls a “pathological narcissist” with the kind of poison arrows that also-ran GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie tucked into his quiver — while his star-crossed candidacy lasted.

Conway and Christie are both fond of knocking Trump as a “loser,” a term that has also recently been adopted by President Joe Biden to describe his rival, as seen below with Biden raging against Trump’s reported disrespect for American war heroes.

Biden’s been pool sharking us. Pretending to be senile for four years, lull them into nominating Trump, and now this. pic.twitter.com/fuKXfZ4E01 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) January 29, 2024

Talking with former White House rep Jen Psaki, Conway continued his character assassination of Trump, saying “the reason why he is the way he is…is because he’s deeply insecure and he knows that he’s a fraud…He doesn’t want to be exposed.”

Talking about Trump’s “strongman” pose, Conway points out that while Trump appeared at his most recent defamation trial in the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, he did not appear at the earlier trial when he had a chance to refute under oath what Carroll accused him of.

“He didn’t actually show up for the first trial,” Conway says, “the one where he could have been cross-examined about what happened in that department store — because he’s scared.”

Conway: The reason why he is this pathological narcissist it's because he's deeply insecure, and he knows that he is a fraud. He knows he’s a rapist He knows he’s a liar pic.twitter.com/k3colah4Lw — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2024

Conway adds to the undressing of Trump by post-verdict Carroll, who during various media appearances has described Trump as “nothing. Like a walrus snorting.”

EJC: He's nothing. He is like a walrus, snorting pic.twitter.com/8VZCeIqu3w — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2024

Trump has expressed his thoughts about Conway too, who in the 2019 tweet below is derisively referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway. “Loser” is, as is clear, a very easy word to throw around.