Congresswoman Refuses To Admit How She Voted, “I Can’t Really Remember Right Now”

During a high pressure interrogation on live TV, U.S. Representative María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) refused to answer several pointed questions about how she voted on critical bills in Washington and, when pressed again, Salazar said that — because the bills in question were from “last cycle” — she had no memory of how she voted.

After presenting a check for $600K to Florida International University, Salazar boasted about bringing the money into her district despite — as CBS’s Jim DeFede repeatedly points out — Salazar voted against the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which provided the money Salazar distributed.

DeFede’s sharp questioning comes because, like many Republicans who voted en bloc against major Biden administration legislation, Salazar has been touting her own success and using the distribution of the funds allocated in the bills as photo ops, taking credit for delivering the money to her community even after voting against the funding.

Specifically, in addition to the Consolidated Appropriations Act, Salazar voted against the CHIPS & Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. She claimed not to remember how she voted.

“You voted against the CHIPS & Science Act, right?” DeFede asserted.

“Listen,” Salazar replied, “Right now I need to ask my staff.” Salazar then talked about bringing $40 million to her constituents.

WATCH: Rep. @MaElviraSalazar continues to take credit for projects brought to #FL27 made possible by bipartisan legislation she voted against like the CHIPS & Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



When pressed by @CBSMiami, Salazar says she forgot how she voted. pic.twitter.com/ddoVWV5k7u — Justin Chermol (@justin_chermol) January 28, 2024

“The money that you talk about, the $40 million,” DeFede replied. “Sometimes that money comes from bills that you voted against…At the same time that you’re taking credit for money that you bring back to the district, in Washington you’re voting against these projects on party line votes.”

“Listen, I… That was, I think, last cycle,” Salazar said, “I cannot really remember right now.”