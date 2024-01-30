Erin Brockovich Defends Mark Cuban, Fighting Against “Toxic Sludge”

Erin Brockovich became a household name when Hollywood movie star Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman, Mystic Pizza) played the single mom legal clerk in the 2000 Steven Soderbergh movie Erin Brockovich, a huge popular and critical success. Roberts won an Oscar for her performance.

[Brockovich was instrumental in building a case against the Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) involving groundwater contamination in the town of Hinkley, California with the help of her boss, attorney Ed Masry (played by the late Albert Finney). The case was settled in 1996 for $333 million.]

Brockovich is now the president of her own company, Brockovich Research & Consulting, and occasionally posts on X.

Twitter sucks. I barely use it now because I've been fighting my entire adult life against toxic sludge. https://t.co/RDDPBr4FQm — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) January 29, 2024

She recently amplified the post of billionaire Mark Cuban who — after defending the merits of using Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace — wrote: “Twitter has changed a lot. I can remember times a few years ago when I could post and expect responses from both sides of an issue leading to an interesting discussion.”

Brockovich agreed with Cuban’s perspective and replied: “Twitter sucks. I barely use it now because I’ve been fighting my entire adult life against toxic sludge.”

As seen in the photo above taken outside of a factory in Maine, Brockovich reports that she’s still “uncovering vast toxic PFAS contamination spread far and wide polluting water, land, food chain and our health.”