Congresswoman Throws “Shoveling Sh*t” Accusation at MAGA Rep. Clay Higgins

House Minority Leader and Leader of the House Democratic Caucus, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), slammed House Republicans for voting for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

At the press conference below, Jeffries asserted that there is no evidence of Secretary Mayorkas committing an impeachable offense, nor of DHS Secretary violating the Constitution. Jeffries calls the impeachment a “political stunt” and claims former President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are responsible for the “sham.”

On the House floor, Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) used less formal language to convey the same message — aiming her ire at Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who voted for the impeachment of Mayorkas.

Titus, who says such an impeachment would have “serious consequences for the Constitution, for our democracy, and the people working at the border… all for you to have some political stunt.”

Titus: I think another saying appropriately describes what's going on here, and that's just shoveling the same old shit and calling it sugar, pic.twitter.com/k86pSBxxV6 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2024

Titus, born and raised in Georgia, added: “As Mr. Higgins will know, he’s a fellow Southerner, I think another saying appropriately describes what’s going on here, and that’s just shoveling the same old sh*t and calling it sugar, and that’s not what the people want us to do.” Watch for the facial reactions of the man behind Higgins.