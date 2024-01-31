Ex-Navy Officer Says MAGA Has Weapons To Attack Taylor Swift Plan

Major MAGA influencer and former Navy intelligence officer Jack Posobiec isn’t afraid of a big bad wolf in pop star clothing named Taylor Swift. Posobiec breaks from the great Republican worry over a potentially election-altering endorsement of Joe Biden by Swift, since Posobiec believes Republicans have their own celebrity antidotes to Swift’s sway, as he says in the video below.

Swift, of course, is presently the most popular entertainer in America by nearly any measure, including the most tangible like ticket sales (her ongoing Eras Tour has been a cultural phenomenon) and streaming listens (she was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2023). To boot, Swift boasts an unusually strong cross-generational appeal.

And all that was before Swift started triggering Republicans by infiltrating NFL TV broadcasts, being shown joyfully smiling and cheering at Kansas City Chiefs games each week, rooting on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, one of the league’s top players. (If MAGA Republicans are mad, those among them who own NFL teams are not: Data have shown Swift’s presence at games has increased both viewership and general interest in the NFL.)

I like our odds https://t.co/XtoVshzXFU — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) January 31, 2024

Laying out a strategy to beat the Taylor Swift play which he alleges the Biden campaign plans to run, Posobiec says: “By the way, we can do this as well. We don’t have a Taylor Swift on our side, but you know who we have? We have Kid Rock. We have Ted Nugent. We have influencers. Jon Voight. We have all these people.”

Posobiec, who during his service with the Navy National Guard was an officer at the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), nevertheless appears to be misreading the intelligence on the MAGA celebrity weapons he plans to deploy to trample Swift. Kid Rock, a recording artist famous most recently for shooting Bud Light cans with an automatic rifle, has a million followers on X and Ted Nugent, the “Cat Scratch Fever” guitar hero of the 1970s, has fewer than that.

By comparison, Taylor Swift has nearly a 100 million followers on X and nearly 300 million on Instagram — and, as any irate MAGA adherent will tell you, she’ll also be at the Super Bowl.