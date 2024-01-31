Trump Whistleblower Recreates Trump’s Voice in Attack Ad

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Eugene Vindman was a deputy legal advisor for the National Security Council (NSC) until he was fired by then-President Trump in February 2020, three months after testifying before Congress regarding the Trump-Ukraine scandal.

Vindman and his twin brother, former National Security Council’s head of European Affairs, Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman, reported a call in which Trump told Ukrainian officials “I would like you to do us a favor.” The favor was allegedly to look for damaging narratives about Trump’s 2020 presidential opponent Joe Biden.

The congressional testimony of Alex Vindman, who was on the call with then-President Trump, led to a charge of abuse of power and the first impeachment of Trump. Alex Vindman told White House lawyer John Eisenberg, “What the president did was wrong.”

I swore an oath to our country, not any one leader. It’s why I blew the whistle on Trump, knowing it would cost me my job.



Now I’m on a new mission to protect our democracy and serve the nation that gave so much to my family.



Will you join me and answer the call? pic.twitter.com/lcSQ4VmYGb — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) January 19, 2024

Eugene Vindman is now running for Congress in Virginia 7th District and using a recreated audio clip of Trump’s voice from that infamous call in one of his attack ads (above). Vindman says in the ad, “Blowing the whistle once wasn’t enough.”

(The spot states clearly that what appears to be Trump’s voice is an artificially rendered version: “Pres. Donald J. Trump, July 25, 2019 [AUDIO RECREATED].)

Note: Virginia’s 7th congressional district is currently represented by Democrat Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who is retiring from the House and running for Governor.