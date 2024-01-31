Nancy Pelosi Nominates Man Who Sued Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Former Speaker of the U.S. House Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), announced that she and fellow Democratic Representatives Rosa DeLauro (CT) and Jim McGovern (MA) are nominating Chef José Andrés for the Nobel Peace Prize.

.@chefjoseandres and his team are nothing short of heroes for humanity – not only conquering hunger but spreading hope.



That is why it was my privilege to join @rosadelauro and @RepMcGovern in nominating Chef Andrés and @WCKitchen for the Nobel Peace Prize. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 31, 2024

Andres is the founder of the nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen, which “immediately prepares and serves fresh, nourishing meals to communities impacted by natural disasters and during humanitarian crises” including the 2010 Haiti earthquake, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Democrats nominate chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen for the Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/wNUi7nxYcq pic.twitter.com/uDy0zNLEOz — The Hill (@thehill) January 31, 2024

Pelosi wrote: “Responding to natural disasters, humanitarian crises and war zones without hesitation, Chef Andrés and his team have served more than 350 million meals worldwide. During many dark and difficult moments, the impact of Chef Andrés and World Central Kitchen has been extraordinary.”

Due to heavy rain over the weekend, Palestinians seeking safety in Rafah couldn't light fires to cook and keep warm in the severe cold. WCK teams are distributing hot meals to displaced families throughout the region, reaching as many communities as we can. #ChefsForThePeople pic.twitter.com/PBMBCYEmAN — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) January 30, 2024

Andres was awarded a 2015 National Humanities Medal at a 2016 White House ceremony with President Obama, and in 2022 President Biden named him co-chair of the United States President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Based in Washington, D.C. Andres is also a professor and the founder of the Global Food Institute at George Washington University.

Note: In 2016, the Spanish-born chef planned to open a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel in D.C. but withdrew from the contract after Trump made disparaging comments about undocumented Mexican immigrants. The Trump Organization sued Andrés, and the chef counter-sued. Both parties reached a settlement in 2017. Terms were not disclosed.