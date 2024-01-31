Fetterman’s Wife Returns, “You Guys Really Are Terrible”

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) has been criticized for holding an Israeli flag on a rooftop while pro-Palestinian protestors gathered below on the sidewalk.

John Fetterman spent the night standing on a rooftop waving an Israeli flag at protestors in Pennsylvania. Just an unbelievable sight to see. pic.twitter.com/5sJHMTLMht — James Ray 🔻 (@GoodVibePolitik) January 27, 2024

The “progressive” Senator’s personal life has also been under scrutiny as his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, hasn’t been active on social media. (In November, she announced that she was talking a hiatus from social media.)

3 weeks into a social media break that may last another month or forever. PS. treating someone as simply someone’s spouse is insulting and minimizing. PSS. did you know male spouses don’t get treated this way? PSSS. no more cute animal pics for you. 💕 — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) November 17, 2023

Barreto Fetterman said during an interview in 2023: “I still hate politics… it’s just so mean.” After her husband suffered a stroke and was hospitalized with depression, Barreto Fetterman became his spokesperson and the subject of rightwing attacks.

She said: “The fact that a spouse of a senator-elect has been attacked nonstop for the past 24 hours and everyone’s OK with it, and everyone thinks it’s normal … It’s not normal.”

I posted several months ago that i would be talking a break from social media. I was bored with it … i am a Pisces ♓️ … it wasn’t adding anything to my life .. but leaving social media is somehow more exhausting than having it?! 🥴🤯 — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) January 30, 2024

After recent speculation regarding her “disappearance” on social media, Barreto Fetterman explained that social media “wasn’t adding anything to my life .. but leaving social media is somehow more exhausting than having it?!”

As predicted, Barreto Fetterman’s return has been met with insults. To which she replied: “You guys really are terrible, respectfully.”