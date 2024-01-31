News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Fetterman’s Wife Returns, “You Guys Really Are Terrible”

by in Daily Edition | January 31, 2024

Gisele Fetterman

Gisele Fetterman, photo: Governor Tom Wolf from Harrisburg, PA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) has been criticized for holding an Israeli flag on a rooftop while pro-Palestinian protestors gathered below on the sidewalk.

The “progressive” Senator’s personal life has also been under scrutiny as his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, hasn’t been active on social media. (In November, she announced that she was talking a hiatus from social media.)

Barreto Fetterman said during an interview in 2023: “I still hate politics… it’s just so mean.” After her husband suffered a stroke and was hospitalized with depression, Barreto Fetterman became his spokesperson and the subject of rightwing attacks.

She said: “The fact that a spouse of a senator-elect has been attacked nonstop for the past 24 hours and everyone’s OK with it, and everyone thinks it’s normal … It’s not normal.”

After recent speculation regarding her “disappearance” on social media, Barreto Fetterman explained that social media “wasn’t adding anything to my life .. but leaving social media is somehow more exhausting than having it?!”

As predicted, Barreto Fetterman’s return has been met with insults. To which she replied: “You guys really are terrible, respectfully.”