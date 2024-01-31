PragerU CEO Says Children “Held Hostage” in Public Schools

PragerU, the conservative media organization that produces “anti-woke” material for children, is hosting an event on the lawn of the Arizona State Senate on January 31. The purpose of the event is to announce that PragerU material has been approved for use in Arizona schools.

[The five-minute “educational” videos that PragerU is known for (‘Sex Is Binary’, ‘Why Immigrants Should Love Columbus Day’, ‘The DEI Disaster’) will now be offered to public school teachers for use in their classrooms; it is not mandatory for teachers to use the material.]

CEO Marissa Streit said the company’s recent efforts are “upsetting the education institutions that have basically held our kids hostage all these years.” She said “the Left is so upset,” and laughed, “they called me a White Christian nationalist Barbie, they called Dennis [PragerU founder Dennis Prager] an anti-Semite.”

According to conservative news outlet Breitbert, it was “a ballsy school superintendent” (Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne) and elected officials including MAGA State Senator Jake Hoffman (R) who made the partnership between PragerU and the Arizona school system happen.

This is Horne’s second term as Superintendent (he was re-elected in 2023). During his first term (2003-2011), he drafted a state law (which went into effect in 2011) to ban ethnic studies which he said “separated students by race, taught them that they are oppressed, and was influenced by Marxist and communist philosophies.”

Parents sued over the state law and in 2017, the federal district court “issued a permanent injunction blocking Arizona from enforcing the law, which a judge determined was “motivated by a desire to advance a political agenda by capitalizing on race-based fears’ and was unconstitutional.”

State Senator Hoffman was one of 11 Trump-backing Republicans who on December 14, 2020, signed a document declaring themselves the state’s electors.