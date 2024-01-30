U.S. Senator Slams Trump But Gets His Facts Wrong

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Biden administration in the wake of the drone attack that killed three service members and injured many more at a U.S. military installation in Jordan. Trump blamed “Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender” for the tragic loss of life.

Former Vice President candidate and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), who with Hillary Clinton was on the Democratic ticket that lost to Trump in 2016, ripped the former President for his tendency, as Kaine put it, to “blame America first” — a verbal takeoff on the MAGA ‘America First’ platform.

Notably, Kaine doesn’t just rip Republicans who “like lemmings” follow Trump “in trying to blame America” — and Joe Biden — “whenever something bad happens around the world.” Blaming America first is what “some on the Left” do, too, Kaine asserts.

Sen. @timkaine: Donald Trump blames America first. He’s trying to blame this tragedy on America. Not a word of sympathy comes from his mouth, it’s behavior that’s abhorrent pic.twitter.com/MwtgfDlhZi — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 30, 2024

Yet Kaine, in his rush to condemn Trump’s own rush to blame, presents a falsehood in his interview above.

Asked what he thought of Trump’s reaction to the drone strike on U.S. Troops, Kaine slammed Trump for a lack of sympathy, saying — wrongly — that Trump blames Biden “instead of expressing sympathy for the families — not a word of sympathy comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth. I think it’s behavior that’s abhorrent.”

Kaine’s statement is disputed plainly by Trump’s own statement about the deaths, in which Trump wrote explicitly: “My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Servicemembers we have lost. I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded.”

Kaine may not believe Trump’s sincerity, but to accuse him of not expressing sympathy is simply incorrect — and it’s a mistake those on the Left often make, giving the former President cover for his victim stance. Trump constantly says people lie about him, and when it’s true — as in this case — it damages the credibility of his accusers.