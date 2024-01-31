Biden, Haley Featured in New Ad About Trump Mental “Decline”

Turning around an accusation he hears about himself frequently, Joe Biden seems to relish delivering the line producers selected for the new ad spot running on Truth Social, as Biden says of his presidential rival Donald Trump: “Have you noticed? He’s a little confused these days?”

And in a pivot Trump hasn’t had to combat before, Nikki Haley, his presidential rival on the Republican side, is also now taking shots at the former President, saying Trump “[is] not what he was in 2016. He has declined — that’s a fact.”

Haley’s challenge, echoing Biden’s, is revealing tiny fissures for the first time in the hard line of Trump fealty on the GOP side, which has largely and consistently acted en bloc to defend him.

Haley’s unexpected refusal to bow out or to bow down and — as ousted GOP candidate Ron DeSantis puts it — “kiss the ring” of Trump is opening the presumptive GOP nominee to slings and arrows from a second source — and the Biden campaign is taking advantage of Haley’s messaging.

The spot below is being amplified online by Biden-Harris HQ, the incumbent’s “rapid response” team for digital.

New ad just dropped on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/1fqnMxzt2G — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 31, 2024

The ad also features Trump himself addressing accusations about his mental acuity, explaining how he makes mistakes intentionally — “I stumbled and mumbled purposely,” Trump says at one point in the video, which predictably also features Trump’s now famous assertion that an American must produce ID to buy a loaf of bread, which is true only if ID means money.