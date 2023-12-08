Steve Bannon Says Trump Will No Longer “Compromise” As Biden Shares Threat

A second Donald Trump term in the Oval Office would be free of any friction presented by cabinet members — or even lower level staffers — with divergent views or minority opinions, multiple reports have shown. And the looming prospect of a Trump/MAGA/America First hegemony is frightening many on the left and even centrists who maintain respect for traditional process of democratic governance, replete with negotiations and compromises.

Trump plans a second term staffed up with loyalists only, and numerous conservative think tanks are vetting potential administration staffers through an ideological lens, through which fealty to Trump’s policies and predilections is more prized than expertise or experience. (Ironically, it’s a plan to elevate people based on identity rather than merit, the same thing the GOP furiously accuses the “woke” left of doing.)

Trump stoked this fear and fire again this week by telling Fox News personality Sean Hannity that — during a second term — he wouldn’t be a dictator, “except on day one.”

Now Trump advisor and MAGA prop master Steve Bannon is doubling down on the fascist rhetoric, saying that because the left “flipped over all their cards” after the 2020 election “steal,” a second Trump administration has no choice but to eschew compromise entirely. (As far as choosing loyalists based on identity instead of expertise, Bannon says of those who would staff a second Trump administration: “it’s a type of person.”)

“There’s no middle ground. It’s either us or them,” Bannon says. “One side’s gonna win and one side’s gonna lose. There’s no compromise. We cannot compromise.”

Steve Bannon celebrates new reporting from Axios that Trump plans to stack his Cabinet with MAGA loyalists like Stephen Miller, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Kari Lake: There’s no compromise pic.twitter.com/5AfK8TkhDv — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 7, 2023

The Biden campaign team rates Bannon’s message sufficiently alarming to share the video, and include a list of MAGA all-stars who are reportedly being considered for prominent roles in the new reality show with the working title Trump 2, including Stephen Miller, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Kari Lake.