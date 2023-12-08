RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Amplifies ‘Nauseating’ Response by Congresswoman

CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga called out Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on the social media platform X for “not specifically condemning Hamas’s sexual violence and rape of Israeli women via her official public account on this site.” Golodryga added a link to the Mediaite article ‘House Democrat Clashes With CNN’s Dana Bash Over Hamas’ Sexual Violence: ‘We Have to Be Balanced’ In Our Condemnation.’

[Golodryga was born in 1978 to a family of Bessarabian Jews in the Soviet Union (now Moldova). In 1980, her family left the Soviet Union for the U.S.]

Nauseating response by Democrat Congresswoman @PramilaJayapal, Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus – the same Member of Congress who was very quick to spread anti-Israel lies earlier this summer.https://t.co/TJtQYCelzF https://t.co/o7DygwcMmV — RJC (@RJC) December 3, 2023

The official public X account of the Republican National Committee (RNC) shared Golodryga’s post and added: “Nauseating response by Democrat Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus – the same Member of Congress who was very quick to spread anti-Israel lies earlier this summer.”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel further amplified Golodryga’s post and the RNC response by sharing it with her 1.2 million followers on X.

[Note: At a rally for the progressive Netroots Nation in July, Jayapal referred to Israel as a “racist state.” Her remarks were condemned by 43 congressional Democrats. She later apologized and said “I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist.”]

It was an honor to talk with Fuad Talalka, whose son Samer is being held hostage by Hamas.



Samer and every single hostage must be released and reunited with their loved ones. I will continue to call for this and stand with their families. pic.twitter.com/1OhzeddEyA — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 7, 2023

Yesterday, before the first night of Hanukkah, Jayapal met with Fuad Talalka, whose son Samer is being held hostage by Hamas. With the photo above, Jayapal writes: “Samer and every single hostage must be released and reunited with their loved ones. I will continue to call for this and stand with their families.”