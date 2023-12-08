RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Amplifies ‘Nauseating’ Response by Congresswoman

CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga called out Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on the social media platform X for “not specifically condemning Hamas’s sexual violence and rape of Israeli women via her official public account on this site.” Golodryga added a link to the Mediaite article ‘House Democrat Clashes With CNN’s Dana Bash Over Hamas’ Sexual Violence: ‘We Have to Be Balanced’ In Our Condemnation.’
[Golodryga was born in 1978 to a family of Bessarabian Jews in the Soviet Union (now Moldova). In 1980, her family left the Soviet Union for the U.S.]
Nauseating response by Democrat Congresswoman @PramilaJayapal, Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus – the same Member of Congress who was very quick to spread anti-Israel lies earlier this summer.https://t.co/TJtQYCelzF https://t.co/o7DygwcMmV— RJC (@RJC) December 3, 2023
The official public X account of the Republican National Committee (RNC) shared Golodryga’s post and added: “Nauseating response by Democrat Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus – the same Member of Congress who was very quick to spread anti-Israel lies earlier this summer.”
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel further amplified Golodryga’s post and the RNC response by sharing it with her 1.2 million followers on X.
[Note: At a rally for the progressive Netroots Nation in July, Jayapal referred to Israel as a “racist state.” Her remarks were condemned by 43 congressional Democrats. She later apologized and said “I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist.”]
It was an honor to talk with Fuad Talalka, whose son Samer is being held hostage by Hamas.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 7, 2023
Samer and every single hostage must be released and reunited with their loved ones. I will continue to call for this and stand with their families. pic.twitter.com/1OhzeddEyA
Yesterday, before the first night of Hanukkah, Jayapal met with Fuad Talalka, whose son Samer is being held hostage by Hamas. With the photo above, Jayapal writes: “Samer and every single hostage must be released and reunited with their loved ones. I will continue to call for this and stand with their families.”