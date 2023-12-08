News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Amplifies ‘Nauseating’ Response by Congresswoman

by in Culture, Daily Edition | December 8, 2023

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Common

CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga called out Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on the social media platform X for “not specifically condemning Hamas’s sexual violence and rape of Israeli women via her official public account on this site.” Golodryga added a link to the Mediaite article ‘House Democrat Clashes With CNN’s Dana Bash Over Hamas’ Sexual Violence: ‘We Have to Be Balanced’ In Our Condemnation.’

[Golodryga was born in 1978 to a family of Bessarabian Jews in the Soviet Union (now Moldova). In 1980, her family left the Soviet Union for the U.S.]

The official public X account of the Republican National Committee (RNC) shared Golodryga’s post and added: “Nauseating response by Democrat Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus – the same Member of Congress who was very quick to spread anti-Israel lies earlier this summer.”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel further amplified Golodryga’s post and the RNC response by sharing it with her 1.2 million followers on X.

[Note: At a rally for the progressive Netroots Nation in July, Jayapal referred to Israel as a “racist state.” Her remarks were condemned by 43 congressional Democrats. She later apologized and said “I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist.”]

Yesterday, before the first night of Hanukkah, Jayapal met with Fuad Talalka, whose son Samer is being held hostage by Hamas. With the photo above, Jayapal writes: “Samer and every single hostage must be released and reunited with their loved ones. I will continue to call for this and stand with their families.”