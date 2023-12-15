Governor Slams Kamala Harris For Pushing Congress, ‘Pretty Stinking Clear’

Vice President Kamala Harris is calling on Congress to “have the courage to act” on passing gun safety legislation. On Wednesday, she wrote on the social media platform X: “It is a false choice to suggest that we have to choose between either upholding the Second Amendment or passing commonsense gun safety legislation. I am for the Second Amendment. I am also for an assault weapons ban, universal background checks, and red flag laws. Congress must have the courage to act, but until they do, the states must lead the way.”

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which was ratified exactly 232 years ago today (on December 15, 1791), reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

When Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem read Harris’s post on the Second Amendment, Noem ignored Harris’s plea for “commonsense gun safety legislation” and replied: “The Constitution is pretty stinking clear: ‘Shall not be infringed.'”

Note: The Second Amendment was written approximately 150 years before the development of the first assault rifle, the German StG 44, which was developed during World War II and features “an intermediate cartridge, controllable automatic fire, a more compact design than a battle rifle with a higher rate of fire, and being designed primarily for hitting targets within a few hundred metres.”

Governor Noem, who has accepted donations from the NRA since her successful run for Congress in 2015, signed a bill into law in 2019 “abolishing South Dakota’s permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun.”

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), addressing the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum, says her nearly 2-year-old granddaughter “already has a shotgun, and she already has a rifle.” pic.twitter.com/d7V4Kslmo3 — The Recount (@therecount) April 14, 2023

Earlier this year at an NRA event in Indiana (video above), Noem proudly announced that her two-year-old granddaughter “already has a shotgun, and she already has a rifle.”