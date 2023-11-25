News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Matt Gaetz Takes Donald Trump Jr.’s Keynote Spot In New York

by in Daily Edition | November 25, 2023

Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The New York Young Republican Club is advertising discounted tickets for its 111th Annual Gala which features Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as the keynote speaker. The black tie event will be held on Saturday, December 9 at Cipriani Wall Street, where guests are invited to partake in “an open bar featuring top shelf liquor, butler-passed hors d’oeuvres, and a multi-course French-service dinner” and mingle with honored guests.

This year’s honored guests include:

  • Maureen Bannon, Army Veteran and CEO of War Room
  • Steve Bannon, Host of War Room (Maureen’s father)
  • Alex Bruesewitz, CEO of X Strategies
  • Representative Mike Collins (GA-10)
  • Danielle D’Souza, Host of Counterculture at Epoch Times
  • Representative Paul Gosar (AZ-09)
  • Rudy Giuliani, America’s Mayor
  • Raheem Kassam, Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse
  • Laura Loomer, Investigative Reporter
  • Amanda Millius, Film Director
  • Representative Cory Mills (FL-07)
  • Chadwick Moore, Contributing Editor of The Spectator & Author of “Tucker: The Biography”
  • Jack Posobiec, Senior Editor of Human Events
  • Scott Presler, Founder of RISE PAC
  • Bill Spadea, Media Personality

General admission tickets for the annual gala were initially sold for $475 (for NYYRC members) and $675 for non-members. The ticket includes access to the open bar, cocktail hour and four-course meal.”

As seen below, two weeks prior to the event, The New York Young Republican Club is offering reduced ticket prices.

VIP Tickets — which includes “an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet Reception with speakers and honored guests — were initially sold for $675 (for NYRC members) and $900 for non-members.

Last year at the 110th annual gala, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Jack Posobiec and Donald Trump Jr. received top billing at the event. Photos above.

For those New York Young Republican Club members who can’t (or don’t want to) wear a tuxedo and spend hundreds of dollars per plate for the annual gala, they’re also invited to a members-only DeSantis vs. Newsom Debate Watch Party on November 30.

As promoted above, NYYRC writes: “We’re not sure why this debate is happening, but enjoy watching two candidates argue over a job that neither of them will get!”