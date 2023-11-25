Matt Gaetz Takes Donald Trump Jr.’s Keynote Spot In New York

The New York Young Republican Club is advertising discounted tickets for its 111th Annual Gala which features Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as the keynote speaker. The black tie event will be held on Saturday, December 9 at Cipriani Wall Street, where guests are invited to partake in “an open bar featuring top shelf liquor, butler-passed hors d’oeuvres, and a multi-course French-service dinner” and mingle with honored guests.

This year’s honored guests include:

Maureen Bannon, Army Veteran and CEO of War Room

Steve Bannon, Host of War Room (Maureen’s father)

Alex Bruesewitz, CEO of X Strategies

Representative Mike Collins (GA-10)

Danielle D’Souza, Host of Counterculture at Epoch Times

Representative Paul Gosar (AZ-09)

Rudy Giuliani, America’s Mayor

Raheem Kassam, Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse

Laura Loomer, Investigative Reporter

Amanda Millius, Film Director

Representative Cory Mills (FL-07)

Chadwick Moore, Contributing Editor of The Spectator & Author of “Tucker: The Biography”

Jack Posobiec, Senior Editor of Human Events

Scott Presler, Founder of RISE PAC

Bill Spadea, Media Personality

General admission tickets for the annual gala were initially sold for $475 (for NYYRC members) and $675 for non-members. The ticket includes access to the open bar, cocktail hour and four-course meal.”

As seen below, two weeks prior to the event, The New York Young Republican Club is offering reduced ticket prices.

Black Friday is here! From now until Monday (end of day), we are offering exclusive discounts to our 111th Annual Gala! See image below for the codes and discounts!



Grab your tickets below and we can't wait to see you on December 9👇🏻https://t.co/sYg0gRBlzK pic.twitter.com/jTF3hYvO1Q — New York Young Republican Club 🇺🇸🗽 (@NYYRC) November 24, 2023

VIP Tickets — which includes “an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet Reception with speakers and honored guests — were initially sold for $675 (for NYRC members) and $900 for non-members.

Our 110th Annual Gala was an epic success and has sent the left-wing media into a total frenzy.



We send a heartfelt THANK YOU to all our members, guests of honor, @mtgreenee, @JackPosobiec, and @DonaldJTrumpJr for making the event a night that we won’t soon forget. pic.twitter.com/uLpZhrEs9u — New York Young Republican Club 🇺🇸🗽 (@NYYRC) December 14, 2022

Last year at the 110th annual gala, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Jack Posobiec and Donald Trump Jr. received top billing at the event. Photos above.

For those New York Young Republican Club members who can’t (or don’t want to) wear a tuxedo and spend hundreds of dollars per plate for the annual gala, they’re also invited to a members-only DeSantis vs. Newsom Debate Watch Party on November 30.

Join us on Thursday, 11/30 at 8pm for our members-only DeSantis vs. Newsom Debate Watch Party! We’re not sure why this debate is happening, but enjoy watching two candidates argue over a job that neither of them will get!



RSVP in the link provided! https://t.co/6BeuoEimxS — New York Young Republican Club 🇺🇸🗽 (@NYYRC) November 21, 2023

As promoted above, NYYRC writes: “We’re not sure why this debate is happening, but enjoy watching two candidates argue over a job that neither of them will get!”